Paris Police Report For Thursday, February 15

Kennedy Fitzgerald Bills

Shortly after midnight on Wednesday, an officer attempted to stop a speeding vehicle in the 500 block of Tudor St. The driver fled the scene, and refused to pull over. The driver made numerous turns, driving recklessly through yards and on city streets and eventually the vehicle stopped in the 500 block of E. Houston. The driver, Kennedy Fitzgerald Bills, 62, exited and fled on foot, still attempting to evade officers. They stopped him by using an Electric Control Weapon or Tazer. Bills continued to resist, struggling against officers and continuing to use physical force against police. They eventually took him into custody and charged him with Evading Arrest both in a vehicle and on foot, as well as Resisting Arrest.

Mary Hanna Brashier

Officers responded to disturbance Wednesday afternoon at 1:15 in the 600 block of SE 6th. They contacted Mary Hanna Brashier, 41, who was known to have an outstanding warrant for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Brashier was arrested on the warrant, booked and taken to Lamar County Jail. The warrant was the result of an incident in November of 2023 in which Brashier had intentionally shot a family member in the face with a pellet rifle, causing bodily injury.

Tyler Scott Headley

Wednesday evening at 6:00, officers arrested Tyler Scott Headley, 29, on an outstanding warrant for Duty of Striking Unattended Vehicle, Leaving scene of accident. This stemmed from an incident in the 400 block of 12th NE in October 2023 in which Headley struck an unattended vehicle, left the scene, and then assisted in the filing of a false insurance claim.

Tommy Curtis McCullar

Officers arrested Tommy Curtis McCullar, 74, Wednesday morning at 10:03, on a warrant for Terroristic Threat Against a Public Servant. McCullar had made threats during a phone call with a City of Paris employee. Last Friday, February 9, McCullar had threatened to “Shoot” the employee when told that city services would be disconnected if he failed to pay his bills. He was arrested in the 1300 block of Jackson St.

Ladonna Lynn McIntire

Wednesday at 2:49 pm, officers were dispatched to the 100 block of E. Kaufman in reference to a disturbance. They contacted Ladonna Lynn McIntire, 42, who was under the influence of some type of narcotic. McIntire was a danger to herself and others and was placed under arrest. Due to past arrest, McIntire was charged with Public Intoxication with three prior convictions.

Jerry William Smith

Wednesday night at 10:00, an officer made contact with Jerry William Smith, 44. When his name and date of birth were requested, Smith provided a false date of birth. It was confirmed that Smith was giving a false date of birth to avoid being arrested for outstanding misdemeanor warrants. He was arrested and charged with the warrants as well as Fail to Identify, fugitive from justice.

Officers made 14 traffic stops, arrested eight adults, and answered 81 calls for service on Wednesday, February 14.

Captain John T. Bull