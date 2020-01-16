" /> Paris Police Report For Thursday (Jan 16) – EastTexasRadio.com
Paris Police Report For Thursday (Jan 16)

2 hours ago

Randy Thomas Cornelius | Vicki Lynn Cornelius

Randy Thomas Cornelius, 65, and Vicki Lynn Cornelius, 58, both of Paris, came to the Police Department to turn themselves in and were arrested. Both had outstanding warrants charging them with abandoning or endangering a child by criminal neglect. The orders came from an investigation last August after they reportedly left a child inside a vehicle for an extended period. The two were booked and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 93 calls for service and arrested five people on Wednesday (Jan 15).

