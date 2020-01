Austin Douglas Whitworth

Paris Police arrested Austin Douglas Whitworth, 20, of Paris, in the 600-block of SE 22nd Wednesday morning at 10:18. Whitworth had three outstanding warrants charging him with burglary of a habitation, possession of marijuana, and motion to revoke probation on a robbery conviction. Officers later placed Whitworth in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 62 calls for service and arrested two people on Wednesday (Jan 22).