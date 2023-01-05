Paris Police Report For Thursday (Jan 5)

Bobby Dale Martin

Paris Police arrested Bobby Dale Martin, 55, of Paris, at his residence at 11:31 Wednesday morning. Martin had an outstanding felony warrant charging him with injury of a child or elderly or disabled person. They transported Martin to the Lamar County Jail.

Leslie Gene Goodman

Leslie Gene Goodman, 62, of Paris, was arrested Wednesday afternoon at 3:22 in the 400-block of NE 16th St. Goodman had an outstanding parole violation warrant. He was booked and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Christopher Donnell Baldwin

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 300-block of Bonham at 9:22 Wednesday night for a defective headlamp. During the stop, the driver, Christopher Donnell Baldwin, had an outstanding felony warrant out of McCurtain County, Oklahoma charging him with fraud-insufficient funds check. Baldwin was arrested and later placed in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 73 calls for service and arrested six people on Wednesday (Jan 4).