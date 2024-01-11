Paris Police Report For Thursday, January 11

Johnny Lee Hailton

Wednesday night at 8:09, an officer stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation in the 500 block of N. Main St. A warrant check revealed that Red River County wanted the driver, Johnny Lee Hamilton, 33, for Possession of a Controlled Substance and no Drivers License. They arrested Hamilton without incident.

Tasha Denise Kyle

Thursday morning at 4:48, officers contacted Tasha Denise Kyle, 40, in the 700 block of Lamar Avenue. A search revealed Kyle had possession of Methamphetamine as well as paraphernalia for the use of same. Kyle was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Isamar Magali Rodriguez Garcia

An officer was dispatched to the 3800 block of Lamar Wednesday afternoon at 12:32 about a shoplifter. They determined that Isamar Magali Rodriguez Garcia, 33, intentionally failed to scan several items of clothing valued over $100.00 at the self-checkout. The suspect was arrested and charged with Theft over $100 but less than $750.00.

Treshun Andre Swinson

At 2:55 am Thursday, officers stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the 200 block of 12th SE. They determined that Treshun Andre Swinson, 30, was intoxicated after a field sobriety test. He refused a blood draw, and they obtained a warrant for his blood. A Criminal History revealed that Swinson had numerous convictions for DWI. They charged Swinson with DWI third or More IAT, a Felony.

Wednesday afternoon at 12:08, police took a report of an Injury to a Child and a Family Member in the 300 block of 25th NE. The victim advised that she was holding her child when her paramour assaulted her. During the assault, the suspect struck her with his hand in the face. During the assault, the suspect also struck the infant she was holding. Officers took a report, and the identity of the suspect is known. The investigation will continue.

Officers made 40 traffic stops, arrested nine adults, and answered 106 calls for service on Wednesday, January 10.

Captain John T. Bull