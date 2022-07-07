Paris Police Report For Thursday (Jul 07)

Victor Orlando McCulloch

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 100-block of NE 25th Thursday morning at 12:28. Officers knew the driver Victor Orlando McCulloch, 29, of Paris, had outstanding felony warrants. McCulloch stopped his vehicle and ran from the officers before being apprehended. They arrested McCulloch on the manufacture of delivery of a controlled substance warrant out of Lamar County, evading arrest or detention warrant out of the Police Department, and three felony failure to appear warrants out of Red River County. They added a charge of evading arrest or detention. Officers placed him in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 78 calls for service and arrested five people on Wednesday (Jul 6).