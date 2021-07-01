" /> Paris Police Report For Thursday (Jul 1) – EastTexasRadio.com
Paris Police Report For Thursday (Jul 1)

Clint Cooper 2 hours ago

Robert William Quartez West

Paris Police located Robert William Quartez West, 39, of Powderly, in a blue Toyota vehicle at 4:24 Wednesday afternoon. They stopped him in the 1900-block of Cleveland. West had an outstanding felony probation violation warrant charging him with the manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance and abandoning or endangerment of a child. During the arrest, officers found him in possession of pills that tested positive for MDMA. West was additionally charged with possession of a controlled substance. He was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 89 calls for service and arrested three people on Wednesday (Jun 30).

