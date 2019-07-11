Momentum Motorsports Sea-Doo
Paris Police Report For Thursday (Jul 11)

34 mins ago

Eric Michael Patterson

Paris Police arrested Eric Michael Patterson, 31, of Paris Wednesday morning at 11:10 in the 4300-block of Bonham. Patterson had an outstanding felony warrant out of Dallas County charging him with a probation violation for failure to register as a sex offender. Patterson was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Camilla Miacalla Perry

Camilla Miacalla Perry, 26, of Paris, was arrested at a residence in the 900-block of E. Center Wednesday evening at 7:40. Perry was wanted on a felony possession of a controlled substance charge and two municipal court warrants. Perry was placed in the city jail.

Paris Police responded to 85 calls for service and arrested seven people Wednesday (Jul 10).

