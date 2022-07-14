Paris Police Report For Thursday (Jul 14)

Geneva Jenkins Edwards

Paris Police responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 3800-block of Pine Mill Rd. at 8:58 Wednesday night and observed that two vehicles had collided head-on. A blue Lexus had crossed the street’s center line, causing the accident. The Lexus driver, Geneva Jenkins Edwards, 58, of Paris, was intoxicated and arrested. During the investigation, Edwards had two prior convictions for drunk driving, which enhanced her charge to a felony. Officers transferred her to the Lamar County Jail.

Police responded to 103 calls for service and arrested one person on Wednesday (Jul 13).