Paris Police Report For Thursday (Jul 21)

William Eli McEntyre

Wednesday morning at 11:10, officers responded to a suspicious person call in the 2200-block of Cleveland Street. While en route, dispatch advised a white male wearing all black was seen kicking in a front door and entering a residence. Police took 20-year-old homeless William Eli McEntyre into custody and arrested him for Burglary of Habitation. McEntyre was wearing a black military-style vest that was stolen from the residence and possessed a box of .9mm ammo and a pistol magazine, also stolen from the home. The investigation will continue.

At 3:34 Wednesday afternoon, officers responded to a burglary of a motor vehicle call in the 500-block of SE 26th Street. The victim thinks he left his vehicle unlocked and was missing a black .38 Special handgun. Police are investigating.

Chelsea Debra Lynn Wortham | Earl Thomas Locklin

Wednesday at 3:48 pm, officers initiated a traffic stop in the ten-block of NE 1st Street for a seatbelt violation. They arrested passenger Chelsea Debra Lynn Wortham for Possession of a Controlled Substance with methamphetamine in her purse. Rear Passenger Earl Thomas Locklin was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance when a search of his person revealed a clear plastic baggie in his pants pocket containing methamphetamine. Officers booked them into the Paris Police Department Jail.

Wednesday night at 8:45, police responded to the 1700-block of West Henderson about a family disturbance. A juvenile had hit his stepfather in his right eye with the butt of a BB gun pistol, causing visible injury. The kid disregarded police commands, hit one officer in the back with a broom handle, breaking the broom handle in half, and bit the same officer on his right forearm, breaking the skin. He then head-butted another officer while being placed in the patrol unit. Officers arrested him for Assault, Causing Bodily Injury, Family Violence, assault on public servants, and resisting arrest, search, or transport. They transferred him to Grayson County Juvenile Detention Center.

Paris Police Department responded to 72 calls for service and arrested three adults Wednesday (Jul 20).