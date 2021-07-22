Paris Police Report For Thursday (Jul 22)

Paris Police responded to a vehicle theft at 3:08 Wednesday afternoon in the 800-block of SW 41st. Before responding to this incident, officers were dispatched to a suspicious person’s call in the immediate area. The caller described two males that had attempted to enter a residence but left in a silver Dodge pickup. The Dodge is the vehicle that was later reported stolen. They located it a few hours later in Fannin County, and at least one person was found in the pickup. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 84 calls for service and arrested three people on Wednesday (Jul 21).