" /> Paris Police Report For Thursday (Jul 22) – EastTexasRadio.com
Momentum Polaris Get Outside Now
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Mark Patrick Header 2020
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
cypress basin hospice
Titus Regional Header Oct 2020

Paris Police Report For Thursday (Jul 22)

Clint Cooper 1 hour ago

Paris Police responded to a vehicle theft at 3:08 Wednesday afternoon in the 800-block of SW 41st. Before responding to this incident, officers were dispatched to a suspicious person’s call in the immediate area. The caller described two males that had attempted to enter a residence but left in a silver Dodge pickup. The Dodge is the vehicle that was later reported stolen. They located it a few hours later in Fannin County, and at least one person was found in the pickup. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 84 calls for service and arrested three people on Wednesday (Jul 21).

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved                                     