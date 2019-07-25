Paris Police Report For Thursday (Jul 25)

Antonio Dewayne Parker

Antonio Dewayne Parker, 29, of Paris, was arrested in the 3700-block of NE Loop 286 Wednesday afternoon at 1:46. Officers responded to a welfare concern and discovered that Parker had an outstanding Lamar County felony warrant charging him with unlawful delivering or manufacturing a simulated controlled substance. He was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police met with a victim of a burglary of a residence at 5:41 Wednesday afternoon where reportedly someone had broken into their house in the 700-block of W Campbell. They had stolen several electronic items. The victim advised that they have not been at the residence in about a month. Entry was possibly made through a broken window. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to a burglary of a residence in the 1700-block of Wednesday evening at 9:36. The victim reported that they had left for work earlier and returned home to find that someone had broken a window to gain entry. The victim reported several pistols missing along with a case that contained foreign coins. The investigation continues.

Paris Police responded to 90 calls for service and arrested seven people on Wednesday (Jul 24).