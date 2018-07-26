Paris Police Report For Thursday (Jul 26)

Bradley Scott

Wednesday afternoon, Paris Police arrested Bradley Scott, 34, on an outstanding warrant out of Lamar County. It was for burglary of a habitation.

Officers worked the burglary of a building in the 900-block of SE 3rd. An unknown suspect had entered the complainant’s storage building and took two bicycles. The investigation is ongoing.

A person showed up at the Police Department reporting a fraud complaint. An unknown suspect had used the complainant’s identifying information to open a service account. The investigation is ongoing.

Police worked a stabbing in the area of Booker T Washington Homes. Reportedly two females were fighting, and one received a laceration to the forehead, possibly from a knife. The investigation is ongoing.

Paris Police responded to 74 calls for service and arrested eight people over the past 24 hours ending at 6:00 am for Thursday (Jul 26).