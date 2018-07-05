Paris Police Report For Thursday (Jul 5)

Chaddrick Johnson

Tuesday morning at 10:22, Police arrested Chaddrick Johnson, 30, in the 1000-block of E. Washington on outstanding warrants. They included two for aggravated robbery out of Dallas County, one for aggravated robbery out of Mt Pleasant, a parole violation warrant out of Arkansas, and two warrants out of Lamar County.

Aliesa Croley

Tuesday before noon, Paris Police arrested Aliesa Corley, 25, after an intoxicated person complaint. She was driving at the time with a small child in the car.

Anna Foster

Officers worked a family violence assault Wednesday after midnight. They arrested Anna Foster, 30, who reportedly cut a male family member with a knife causing minor injury to the victim’s arm.

Kenny Williams

Police arrested Kenny Williams, 51, while investigating criminal mischief. Williams provided officers with a false name. He also had an outstanding parole violation warrant.

Four different people reported to the Police Department that they were victims of credit card abuse. An unknown person had used the victim’s card to conduct an online transaction. The third person stated an unknown person took their purse from their vehicle in the 300-block of Bonham and used their cards it at different locations. The fourth complaint happened in the 1400-block of Clarksville. The unknown subject opened an account in the victim’s name.

There was a report that a known adult had sexually assaulted a person under 17.

Someone stole a .45 caliber handgun from the victim’s car in the 200-block of SE 20th.

Officers responded to the death of Fred Jones in the 600-block of Bonham. Police did not find any apparent injuries and had the body sent to Dallas for an autopsy.

Paris Police responded to 270 calls for service and arrested 14 people over the past 48 hours ending at 6:00 am Thursday (Jul 5).