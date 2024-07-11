ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Paris Regional Health Header
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Sandlin Header 2022
Sirloin Stockade Header Banner
Header Mowers Header 2024

Paris Police Report For Thursday, July 11

Juan Ibarra, – Photo Paris PD

 

A Paris officer stopped a vehicle Wednesday in the 500 block of Lamar Avenue for defective equipment. The driver, Juan Ibarra, 19, had possession of an alcoholic beverage. Officers also found two THC vape pens and marijuana. They charged him with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Marijuana.

Roderick Dontay Dawson – Photo Paris PD

 

An officer stopped a vehicle Wednesday in the 1000 block of Tudor Street for a vehicle equipment violation. The driver, Roderick Dontay Dawson, 39, had several open containers of alcoholic beverages, marijuana, and cocaine in the vehicle. They arrested Dawson for Possession of a Controlled Substance.

On Thursday, there was a robbery in the 10-block of NE 8th St. The victims advised that while meeting a known individual at an address, a group of individuals accosted and robbed them of phones, clothing, and other personal property. Officers located the suspects but made no arrests. Police recovered some property, and the incident remains under investigation.

On Wednesday, July 10, officers made 14 traffic stops, arrested six adults, and answered 108 calls for service.

Captain John T. Bull

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT JUSTICE THORNBURG AT JTHORNBURG@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved