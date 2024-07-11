Paris Police Report For Thursday, July 11

A Paris officer stopped a vehicle Wednesday in the 500 block of Lamar Avenue for defective equipment. The driver, Juan Ibarra, 19, had possession of an alcoholic beverage. Officers also found two THC vape pens and marijuana. They charged him with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Marijuana.

An officer stopped a vehicle Wednesday in the 1000 block of Tudor Street for a vehicle equipment violation. The driver, Roderick Dontay Dawson, 39, had several open containers of alcoholic beverages, marijuana, and cocaine in the vehicle. They arrested Dawson for Possession of a Controlled Substance.

On Thursday, there was a robbery in the 10-block of NE 8th St. The victims advised that while meeting a known individual at an address, a group of individuals accosted and robbed them of phones, clothing, and other personal property. Officers located the suspects but made no arrests. Police recovered some property, and the incident remains under investigation.

On Wednesday, July 10, officers made 14 traffic stops, arrested six adults, and answered 108 calls for service.

Captain John T. Bull