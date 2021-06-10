" /> Paris Police Report For Thursday (Jun 10) – EastTexasRadio.com
Bobcat of North Texas Header
Titus Regional Orthopedic Sports Medicine Header
Cypress Basin Hospice Radney Foster June 2021
Momentum Polaris Get Outside Now
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Hess Lawn Mower Header

Paris Police Report For Thursday (Jun 10)

32 mins ago

Gerald Russell Bridgers

Paris Police arrested Gerald Russell Bridgers, 35, at his residence on three Lamar County warrants at 9:35 Wednesday night. The bond surrender warrants were charges of possession of a controlled substance, tampering with a witness, and misdemeanor theft. Officers transferred Bridgers to the Lamar County Jail.

Walter Lewis Lane

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 1000-block of Pine Bluff at 11:10 Wednesday night for a defective tail light. The driver, Walter Lewis Lane, 59, of Paris, had an outstanding felony bond surrender warrant on a theft of property charge. They arrested Lane, and he is in Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 89 calls for service and arrested seven people on Wednesday (Jun 9).

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved                                     