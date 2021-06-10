Paris Police Report For Thursday (Jun 10)

Gerald Russell Bridgers

Paris Police arrested Gerald Russell Bridgers, 35, at his residence on three Lamar County warrants at 9:35 Wednesday night. The bond surrender warrants were charges of possession of a controlled substance, tampering with a witness, and misdemeanor theft. Officers transferred Bridgers to the Lamar County Jail.

Walter Lewis Lane

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 1000-block of Pine Bluff at 11:10 Wednesday night for a defective tail light. The driver, Walter Lewis Lane, 59, of Paris, had an outstanding felony bond surrender warrant on a theft of property charge. They arrested Lane, and he is in Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 89 calls for service and arrested seven people on Wednesday (Jun 9).