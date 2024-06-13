Paris Police Report For Thursday, Jun 13

Wednesday morning at 9:05, Paris Officers observed Tracy Dewan Gray, 46, walking in the 1300 Block of Neathery Street area and requested Dispatch check him for warrants. Gray continued walking as they informed him that he had a warrant for his arrest. He refused to comply with orders and continued to evade by running. They eventually took Gray into custody for an outstanding Parole Violation Warrant, on-view Evading Arrest/Detention/Previous Convictions, and on-view Possession of a Controlled Substance-Cocaine. Gray was in the Paris Jail.

At 7:21 Wednesday evening, a victim reported a forgery in the 3800 block of Lamar Avenue. This is an ongoing investigation, and the report is still being completed. The incident involves the receipt of a fake $100 bill, a serious offense that we are committed to resolving.

Thursday morning at 12:19, a Paris Officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 1300 Block of Lamar Avenue for an expired registration. Driver Justin Lee Rodgers, 31, was arrested for a Felony Possession of an Identifying Information Warrant out of Red River County, and Passenger Melissa Ann Waggoner, 21, was arrested for two on-view Possession of Controlled Substance Charges: Methamphetamine and Xanax. They were booked into the Paris Jail.

Paris Police Department responded to 58 Calls for Service, arrested three adults, and initiated 20 Traffic Stops.

