Paris Police Report For Thursday (Jun 20)

Paris Officers responded to an apartment complex in the 300-block of Stone Avenue about a Criminal Trespass. The suspect had entered an apartment without permission and had locked out the owner. The suspect, Charles Ray Miles, was found in a bedroom and arrested for Criminal Trespass of a Habitation. He had been previously advised not to be at the residence without the owner’s permission.

Officers were notified of an assault that occurred at an Apartment complex in the 3200-block of Clarksville St. They met the victim at a medical facility near the area. The victim advised that a person known to her had assaulted her by striking her multiple times and choking her. The victim was transported to Paris Regional Medical Center by Paris EMS. An attempt to locate the suspect was unsuccessful. The case is under investigation by the Paris Police Criminal Investigations Division.

An auto vs. bicyclist accident in the 3900-block of Lamar Avenue resulted in injuries to the 39-year-old rider. The bike was headed westbound on Lamar Avenue when it appears the vehicle exited a private drive and failed to yield right of way. The rider of the bicycle was transported to Paris Regional Medical Center by Paris EMS. The driver and passenger of the automobile reported no injuries.

A Paris Police Officer was flagged down in the 1200-block of Pine Bluff street at about 4:00 pm in regards to a shooting that reportedly took place in the 200-block of NE 10th. The victims were attempting to pick up personal belongings. The suspect, who is still at large, was a known acquaintance of the victims and shot at them multiple times. Officers from The Paris Police Criminal Investigations Division were contacted for their investigation. The suspect is still at large. One individual had minor injuries, not gunshot wounds, and was treated at the scene by Paris EMS.

Paris Police responded to 159 calls for service and arrested three people on Wednesday (Jun 19).