Paris Police Report For Thursday (Jun 22)

Pets are Anxious for Fireworks Too!

June 20, 2023, James O’Bryan, DVM with Paris Veterinary Associates I was driving yesterday when I saw the bright yellow vinyl sign saying “Opening Soon.” I’m anxious for the fireworks stores to open to get my hands on the latest and greatest new mortar and refill my supply of classic Black Cats. It’s so exciting. While fireworks can be an exciting experience that stimulates the eyes and ears and fills our souls with pride and patriotism, they can be frightening for our pets.

It is common for pets with no loud noise phobias to suddenly show signs of anxiety during annual fireworks festivities. I want to go over a couple of tips that the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) and I suggest to help keep your pets safe during the upcoming July 4 celebrations. If you suspect your pet may be sensitive to loud noises, consult with your veterinarian to evaluate the severity of their condition. It is well-known that certain behavioral conditions worsen gradually over time; however, it is not uncommon for loud-noise phobias to suddenly worsen. Don’t rely on past experiences to predict your pet’s future behavior.

Veterinarians do not recommend using over-the-counter medications such as Benadryl or herbal supplements to try to soothe your pet. Most loud-noise phobias often exceed the threshold of the effectiveness of these types of over-the-counter medicines. Snug-fitting shirts such as a ThunderShirt® may be beneficial. Apply them one to two hours before the expected stimulus but remember that it is hot right now and make sure they don’t get too hot. You may need to crank down that air conditioner a couple of degrees.

Make sure that your pet gets plenty of exercise before the events. Vigorous exercise and mental stimulation can help wear them out and burn off some excess energy to help subdue their anxiety and help them rest. Provide your pet with a safe place to retreat when the onset of their tension begins to occur. It is usually a tiny dark, quiet place. For most dogs that are crate trained, this is often enough. For most cats, their cat hut is generally sufficient. Be bold and place them into one of these areas if they elect not to choose on their own. With some anxieties, tough love is necessary to restrict them from injuring themselves.

Keep the windows and curtains closed to try to muffle sounds. You can cover some loud noises using soothing sounds from a good speaker system. Feel free to reach out on social media and ask others what kinds of sounds have worked for their pets. Don’t feed their anxiety.

It may seem counterintuitive because we want to help them by telling them and showing them that everything will be okay. Remember that they don’t speak any languages but pick up on body language and vocal tones. Sometimes by softly telling them, “Everything will be okay,” and stroking them, they hear, “Yes, I like this behavior, keep doing it.” A better course of action would be to redirect their behavior to something they know and like, such as a toy, or to basic commands like sitting and lying down, then reinforcing that positive behavior rather than the nervous anxiety behaviors.

The most critical advice I can give you is to ensure you can correctly identify your pet. Ensure that your pet has a well-fitting collar with ID tags and up-to-date, legible information. Permanent identification, such as implantable microchips, is ideal. Some may think my pet never goes outside because they are so afraid, so I don’t need to do this. Remember, highly stressed pets may behave unusually, and when they find themselves outdoors, they may panic and run, not remembering how to get back home. Don’t try to predict normal behavior in abnormal situations.

Veterinarians may be out enjoying the fireworks just like you, and even though they want to be available for you and your pets during an emergency, they would instead wish you not to get into a situation in the first place.

Take the time today to schedule an appointment with your veterinarian to evaluate what you can do to provide the best care for your pets during this Fourth of July season. Be honest with them about the severity of your pet’s symptoms. Don’t be afraid to ask for their opinion on using prescription medications to help quiet your dogs’ and cats’ anxieties. For more information about us and how we can help you, visit our website at www.pvatx.com. You can find the full AVMA article at https://www.avma.org/news/press-releases/more-fireworks-can-lead-more-anxious-pets-8-tips-avma-keep-them-calm.

Jose Rafael Quijada

On Wednesday morning at 10:35, officers attempted to serve a warrant in the 700 block of Bonham St. While entering the property, another officer observed a backpack thrown from an upstairs window. They recovered it and found a large amount of marijuana and cash. They served the warrant, and The Texas Juvenile Justice Department took one individual. A search warrant for the residence was applied for and granted. Officers then found more marijuana, significant cash, handguns, narcotics, and paraphernalia and arrested Jose Rafael Quijada. They charged him with Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Controlled Substances. Officers booked him and transported him to the county jail.

Officers made 11 traffic stops, arrested seven adults, and answered 112 calls for service on Wednesday (Jun 21).