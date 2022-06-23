Paris Police Report For Thursday (Jun 23)

Mark Curtis Smith

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 200-block of Graham St at 1:38 Wednesday afternoon for an expired registration violation. The driver, Mark Curtis Smith, 62, of Paris, had an outstanding felony Lamar County bond surrender warrant. Officers arrested Smith and placed him in the Lamar County Jail.

Wednesday night at 8:20, Paris Police responded to an accidental shooting in the 1900-block of Cleveland St. Officers located a 13-year-old male shot in the foot. The victim was transported to PRMC by ambulance for non-life-threatening injuries. According to the report, other juveniles were involved and fled the scene before officers arrived. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 91 calls for service and arrested two people on Wednesday (Jun 22).