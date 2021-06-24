" /> Paris Police Report For Thursday (Jun 24) – EastTexasRadio.com
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Momentum Polaris Get Outside Now
Cypress Basin Hospice Radney Foster June 2021
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Titus Regional Orthopedic Sports Medicine Header
Bobcat of North Texas Header
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header

Paris Police Report For Thursday (Jun 24)

Clint Cooper 36 mins ago

Paris Police were flagged down in the 3300-block of Lamar Ave at 11:31 Wednesday night. The person advised that someone had just pointed a pistol at them and was still on the premises. The officer made contact with the suspect and located a gun. The suspect stated that the person that flagged the officer down had produced a knife and had threatened them. There were no injuries from the incident, and the incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 75 calls for service and arrested five people on Wednesday (Jun 23).

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved                                     