Paris Police Report For Thursday (Jun 24)

Paris Police were flagged down in the 3300-block of Lamar Ave at 11:31 Wednesday night. The person advised that someone had just pointed a pistol at them and was still on the premises. The officer made contact with the suspect and located a gun. The suspect stated that the person that flagged the officer down had produced a knife and had threatened them. There were no injuries from the incident, and the incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 75 calls for service and arrested five people on Wednesday (Jun 23).