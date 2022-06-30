Paris Police Report For Thursday (Jun 30)

Paris Police responded to a kidnapping at 4:55 on Wednesday afternoon. The 12-year-old victim reported that he was in the vicinity of the 300-block of W. Provine after getting off the school bus when two men in a black van grabbed him, put a hood over his head, and put him in their vehicle. The victim stated that he fell out of the van’s back doors at about the 600-block of NW 7th St. and the van drove away. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 76 calls for service and arrested two people on Wednesday (Jun 29).