Paris Police Report For Thursday (Jun 6)

Joshua James Gonzales

Wednesday night at 8:15, Paris Police responded to a disturbance in the 3500-block of NE Loop 286. Reportedly, a male and a female were arguing. Officers located and spoke with Joshua James Gonzales, 28, of Paris. He had an outstanding felony warrant out of Red River County charging him with disclosure of intimate visual material. During the arrest, Gonzales was also in possession of more than four grams of methamphetamine and less than two ounces of marijuana. Gonzales was arrested and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to a gunshot victim at the PRMC Emergency Room at 5:50 Wednesday evening. The 38-year-old victim advised that he was in the vicinity of George Wright Homes because several people were trying to assault his cousin. He heard someone yell out, “He’s got a gun” and then heard several gunshots before he felt pain in his leg. He was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle but did not have any life-threatening injuries. He was treated and later released from the ER. The incident is under investigation.

An armed robbery was reported Wednesday night at 10:48 in the 2800-block of NE Loop 286. The store clerk advised that an unknown male wearing a black mask, red hoodie, and white tennis shoes came into the store and pointed a pistol at him while demanding money. After a brief confrontation, the suspect removes and takes the cash register till and flees from the store. No one was injured in the incident, and the investigation continues.

Paris Police responded to 115 calls for service and arrested five people on Wednesday (Jun 05).