Paris Police Report For Thursday (Jun 9)

Guy William Younger

Guy William Younger, 48, of Paris, was arrested at his residence at 3:20 Wednesday afternoon on a felony warrant charging him with publishing or threatening to publish intimate photographs. The warrant stemmed from a May 2022 investigation. They placed him in Lamar County Jail.

Eric Dewayne Dillard | Cassandra Leigh Walker

Paris Police stopped a vehicle for having a defective headlight in the 10-block of NE 13th St at 11:26 Thursday morning. A back passenger gave a false name to the officer, and they arrested Eric Dewayne Dillard, 41, of Paris, for failing to identify while being a wanted person by giving a false name. He had outstanding felony warrants charging him with the manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance of more than four but less than 200 grams, evading arrest or detention with a previous conviction, and two felony bail jumping and failure to appear warrants. A female passenger also gave a false name but was later identified as Cassandra Leigh Walker, 29, of Paris. Walker had an outstanding felony probation violation warrant on a credit card abuse conviction. During the arrest, Walker had possession of methamphetamine. Officers charged her with possessing a controlled substance and failing to identify as a fugitive. They placed Dillard and Walker in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 100-block of NE 11th St at 12:38 Thursday morning. The report reflects that a 52-year-old male had been run over by his vehicle while on private property. Someone had disassembled the vehicle’s key assembly, and it slipped into gear and rolled over the male while the car was running. They transported him to Paris Regional Medical Center for treatment. He was placed in ICU and is in critical condition. The investigation continues.

John Wesley Womack

Paris Police responded to a report of a suspicious person call in the 100-block of SW 41st, where a white male was knocking on a door. Officers located John Wesley Womack, 41, of Paris, at the roadside park. Womack had possession of methamphetamine and owned two misdemeanor bond surrender warrants out of Lamar County. Womack was arrested and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 78 calls for service and arrested one person on Wednesday (Jun 8).