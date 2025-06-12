Paris Police Report For Thursday, June 12

Officers responded Wednesday to a request for a security check in the 3000 block of Bonham St. The caller requested a mental health officer to speak with their spouse and related a tale of the spouse acting irrationally and throwing items. Officers talked to the accused spouse and discovered that the aggressor in the incident was the reporting person, Deanie Kay Schwartz, 47. They learned through victim testimony and video evidence that Schwartz had thrown a fan at the victim, striking them and causing pain. A criminal history revealed several other arrests and convictions for family violence. Schwartz was arrested and charged with Continuous Violence Against a Family Member, a Felony. She was arrested, processed, and taken to the county jail. The victim sought a protective order.

On Wednesday, officers responded to Paris Regional Medical Center (PRMC) to investigate a report of Family Violence Assault. The victim advised that her husband had assaulted her by choking her with his hand and had thrown her across a room, causing her to strike her head on a piece of furniture. The victim advised that she had tried to flee, but the suspect had kept her in the house until she was finally able to get out and run on foot. The suspect, who had broken her phone to keep her from calling for assistance, had pursued her on foot, but a passerby had given her a ride. Officers went to the victim’s residence in the 3400 block of Reno Drive to attempt to make contact with the suspect but were unable to do so. Officers collected statements and evidence, and a warrant will be forthcoming. The victim requested a protective order.

During the reporting period, officers made no traffic stops, arrested one adult, and answered 72 calls for service.

Captain John T. Bull

Los oficiales respondieron el miércoles a una solicitud de un control de seguridad en la cuadra 3000 de Bonham St. La persona que llamó solicitó a un oficial de salud mental que hablara con su cónyuge y relató una historia de que el cónyuge actuaba de manera irracional y arrojaba objetos. Los oficiales hablaron con el cónyuge acusado y descubrieron que el agresor en el incidente fue la denunciante, Deanie Kay Schwartz, de 47 años. Se enteraron a través del testimonio de la víctima y la evidencia en video que Schwartz le había arrojado un ventilador a la víctima, golpeándola y causándole dolor. Los antecedentes penales revelaron varios otros arrestos y condenas por violencia familiar. Schwartz fue arrestado y acusado de violencia continua contra un miembro de la familia, un delito grave. Fue arrestada, procesada y llevada a la cárcel del condado. La víctima solicitó una orden de protección.

El miércoles, los oficiales respondieron al Centro Médico Regional de París (PRMC) para investigar un informe de agresión por violencia familiar. La víctima relató que su marido la había agredido asfixiándola con la mano y la había arrojado al otro lado de una habitación, provocando que se golpeara la cabeza contra un mueble. La víctima informó que había intentado huir, pero el sospechoso la había mantenido en la casa hasta que finalmente pudo salir y correr a pie. El sospechoso, que había roto su teléfono para evitar que llamara para pedir ayuda, la había perseguido a pie, pero un transeúnte le había dado un aventón. Los oficiales fueron a la residencia de la víctima en la cuadra 3400 de Reno Drive para intentar hacer contacto con el sospechoso, pero no pudieron hacerlo. Los oficiales recolectaron declaraciones y pruebas, y pronto se emitirá una orden judicial. La víctima solicitó una orden de protección.

Durante el período del informe, los oficiales no hicieron paradas de tráfico, arrestaron a un adulto y respondieron a 72 llamadas de servicio.

Capitán John T. Bull