Paris Police Report For Thursday, June 20

On Wednesday, officers of the Paris Police Department and Lamar County Sheriff’s Department, executed a search warrant in the 300 block of SE 16th Street. Upon executing the search warrant, they located several individuals inside the residence. The following individuals were found in possession of methamphetamine and arrested on view for:

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (METHAMPHETAMINE)

Justin Ellis Sessums, 34

Erik David-Ray Sneed, 38

Kayla Joyce Rodgers, 29

Officers found narcotics within the residence, which would have been accessible to all occupants. They arrested all without incident.

Officers received a complaint Wednesday of a stolen vehicle in the 3200 block of Margaret. The victim reported that someone took a 2020 Buick Encore without permission. It is unknown if someone repossessed it. The investigation will continue.

Officers made 38 traffic stops, arrested eight adults, and answered 197 calls for service on Wednesday, June 19.

Captain John T. Bull