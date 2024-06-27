Paris Police Report For Thursday, June 27

On Thursday morning, a Paris Police Officer contacted Priscilla Ann McCall, 44, in the 1400 block of E. Price Street. McCall was in a known area for narcotics trafficking. The officer noticed McCall was nervous and seemed to have trouble answering basic questions. McCall told the officer she had possession of Methamphetamine and turned it over to the narcotics officer. They placed her under arrest for Possession of a Controlled Substance and processed her without incident.

Officers responded to a motor vehicle burglary on Wednesday in the 1300 block of Clarksville St. The victim had left their keys in their unlocked vehicle. An unknown suspect entered and stole a leather backpack containing two purses and a coin collection. The victim reported the collection’s value at $50,000.00. The investigation is ongoing.

Officers responded to the 500 block of Johnson’s Wood Drive on Wednesday at approximately 05:30. A family dog had alerted a homeowner to an intruder in the residence. The homeowner observed an individual in the kitchen and fired one shot with a handgun, and the suspect fled the scene. The homeowner was unsure how the suspect entered the residence, and no forced entry was evident. The case is ongoing.

Officers made 31 traffic stops, arrested three adults, and answered 91 calls for service on Wednesday, June 26.

Captain John T. Bull