Paris Police Report For Thursday (Mar 10)

Douglas Daniel Dehority | Michelle Frances Dasmin Chavez

Paris Police Officers responded to the 3500-block of NE Loop 286 at 3:42 Wednesday morning about a wanted person. Officers contacted Douglas Daniel Dehority, 39, of San Antonio, and found that he had an outstanding parole violation warrant. Also, Dehority had possession of methamphetamine and several identification documents that did not belong to him. Dehority was additionally charged with possession of a controlled substance and fraud by use or possession of identifying information. Also found in the room with Dehority was Michelle Frances Dasmin Chavez, 32, San Antonio. She had a felony probation warrant out of Bexar County on unauthorized use of a motor vehicle conviction. She had initially given the officers a wrong name, and they charged her with failing to identify as a fugitive and possessing a dangerous drug.

Paris Police responded to the 1200-block of NE 20th St at 8:08 Wednesday morning about a theft of a vehicle. The victim reported that someone had stolen their 2009 black Mitsubishi Lancer sometime at night. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police met with the victims of fraud Wednesday morning at 9:01 in the 300-block of W. Center. The victims reported that someone had used a business check to purchase at a store in the 2400-block of N. Main St. without authorization. The investigation continues.

Christopher Bryan Snider

Paris Police arrested Christopher Bryan Snider, 45, of Grand Saline in the 2100-block of NW Loop 286 at 11:52 Wednesday morning on a McCurtain County, Oklahoma warrant charging Snider with stalking. They booked Snider and transferred him to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police Department says the hunt is over for Jennifer Dozier after locating her in Greenville Wednesday evening. It would be best to direct any questions concerning this case to the Greenville Police Department.

Paris Police responded to 75 calls for service and arrested five people on Wednesday (Mar 9).