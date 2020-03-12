Paris Police Report For Thursday (Mar 12)

Desiree Cherie Tonubee

Paris Police arrested Desiree Cherie Tonubee, 37, of Paris, in the 1100-block of W. Cherry Wednesday morning at 10:15. Officers recognized her as she was walking down the street and found that she had an outstanding felony warrant charging her with debit card abuse of an older adult. They transferred her to the Lamar County Jail.

Brandy Wayne Flowers

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 1800-block of W. Kaufman at 6:54 Wednesday evening for a passenger not wearing a seat belt. The driver, Brandy Wayne Flowers, 41, of Paris, had an outstanding felony warrant charging him with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance of less than one gram. Officers arrested Flowers and later transferred him to the Lamar County Jail.

Nope Noel McIntire

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 1300-block of Clarksville Wednesday night at 9:55. The driver, Hope Noel McIntire, 40, of Paris, had an outstanding felony warrant charging her with five counts of theft of less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions. Officers arrested McIntire, booked her, and she is in Lamar County Jail.

Edgar Adrian Armijo Alvarado

Wednesday night at 11:30, Paris Police responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 1000-block of Clement Rd. Officers observed a vehicle that had lost control and left the roadway. The driver, Edgar Adrian Armijo Alvarado, 24, of Dallas, was found to be intoxicated. Allegedly during the arrest, Alvarado ha possession of a controlled substance. They arrested and later transferred him to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 100 calls for service and arrested five people on Wednesday (Mar 11).