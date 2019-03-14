Paris Police Report For Thursday (Mar 14)

Jensen Douglas Barrentine

Paris Police stopped a vehicle for running a red light in the 1200-block of Clarksville Wednesday evening at 6:39. The back passenger was found to have given a false name when he identified himself. Jensen Douglas Barrentine, 29, of Paris, had a felony warrant out of Utah. Allegedly, he was also in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to the 700-block of W. Henderson Wednesday morning at 10:28 about a burglary of a building. Reportedly a possible known suspect had stolen the key to the storage building next to the business and had taken a lockbox that contained cash, credit cards, and personal identification cards. The incident is under investigation.

Wednesday evening at 6:23 officers received a report of a stolen gun from a vehicle that had occurred sometime last week. The victim stated that the pistol was in the trunk and apparently the victim had left the car unlocked. It is unknown where the burglary took place.

Amanda Lynn McBride

Paris Police arrested Amanda Lynn McBride, 37, of Paris, Wednesday afternoon on a felony warrant charging her with possession of a controlled substance from an incident that occurred on January 24, 2019. McBride had been arrested earlier this date on misdemeanor charges and was already in the city jail. She was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Mark Elton Jones

Mark Elton Jones, 45, of Paris, was arrested in the 1800-block of Hubbard and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a controlled substance, which was methamphetamine, resisting arrest, search, or transport, and possession of a dangerous drug. Officers observed Jones committing a walking traffic violation and detained him. He was found in possession of a pistol and the narcotics. He was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 86 calls for service and arrested five people Wednesday (Mar 13).