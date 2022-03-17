Paris Police Report For Thursday (Mar 17)

Cornisha Dorshae Brown

Wednesday morning at 8:16, officers responded to a harassment call. They determined that Cornisha Dorshae Brown, 33, of Paris, had an outstanding felony warrant for Motion to Adjudicate Guilt or Possession of Controlled Substance Less Than One Gram. They arrested Brown in the 1300-Block of Hilliard Alley and booked her into the Paris Police Jail.

Jeremy Dejuan Moore

Wednesday morning at 9:13, officers initiated a traffic stop after observing a piece of clothing fall from an open bed pickup in the 1500-block of Graham Street. The driver was Jeremy Dejuan Moore, 31, of Paris. He refused to exit the vehicle, and officers found a clear baggie containing approximately 6.665 ounces of a green leafy substance and a small digital scale. They charged Moore with “Class C” Fail to Cover Load, “Class A” Resist Arrest Search Or Transport, and “State Jail Felony” Possession Of Marijuana Greater Than four Ounces, Less Than five pounds. They placed Moore in the Paris Police Jail.

Cody Ryan Hallman

Wednesday afternoon at 5:27, Cody Ryan Hallman, 32, of Paris, turned himself into Paris Police Detectives and confessed to being the Arsonist that started fires at five separate locations in Paris last Tuesday. As a result, officers placed Hallman under arrest for the Felony Offense of Arson for each site and transferred him to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police Department responded to 83 calls for service and Arrested four adults on Wednesday (Mar 16).