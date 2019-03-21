Paris Police Report For Thursday (Mar 21)

Charles Wayne Canida

Paris Police arrested Charles Wayne Canida, 59, of Powderly, Wednesday afternoon at 3:16 at the Paris District Parole Office on a Parole violation warrant. They placed Canida in the Lamar County Jail.

Megan Layton Streety

Paris Police Investigators executed a search warrant on a residence in the 3100-block of Margaret Wednesday evening at 10:50. Officers found Megan Layton Streety, 38, in possession of methamphetamine and marijuana. Streety was arrested and charged with manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance of more than one gram but less than four. They transferred Streety to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 75 calls for service and arrested five people Wednesday (Mar 20).