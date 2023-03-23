Paris Police Report For Thursday (Mar 23)

An Asset Protection Representative in the 3800 block of Lamar Avenue spoke with a Paris Officer regarding a shoplifter at his store. Tuesday morning at 11:16, the representative identified the suspect had retrieved a shopping cart and browsed around the store, selecting two fishing rods, a pressure washer, and other items, and left without attempting to pay. Due to the suspect’s declining medical condition, they released him. From the subject’s criminal history, the Officer took a Felony Theft Property for Less than $2,500 with two or more Convictions Enhanced Reports for the District Attorney’s Office.

Fazion Terrell Morgan

Wednesday afternoon at 1:15, a Paris Detective observed Fazion Terrell Morgan, 30, of Paris, walking in a parking lot in the 300-block of W. Houston Street and knew him to have outstanding Class “C” Paris Municipal Court Warrants. Accordingly, he placed Morgan under arrest for four warrants. During booking, several Tramadol tablets, which Morgan had no prescription for, were located in his boot. Additionally, they charged Morgan with Class “A” Misdemeanor-Possession of a Controlled Substance and Third-Degree Felony-Prohibited Substance/Item in a Correctional Facility.

At 4:36 pm Wednesday, Paris Community Service Officers met with a victim in the Police Lobby and took a Forgery Report. The victim had gone to his bank in the 2800 Block of Lamar Avenue to withdraw money from his account and found that someone had overdrawn it. The victim believes a recently hired worker removed a check from his vehicle, forged and cashed it for $500, causing an overdraft in his account.

Wednesday evening at 6:33, several Paris Police Units assisted Lamar County with a pursuit to stop an Orange colored Dodge Charger that the owner reported stolen. Paris Officers pursued the vehicle through Northeast parts of Paris. At a point, the driver exited and was followed on foot by officers. Lamar County Deputies took John Henry Shaw, Jr. into custody in the 4000 block of Pine Mill Road and will continue with their initial investigation.

Haley Ann Littlesun

Wednesday night at 10:39, officers took a report from a mother in the 400-Block of NW 19th Street stating that her daughter had taken a Nissan Sentra without permission so she could see her boyfriend. Neither the owner of the vehicle nor the mother had permitted her to take the car. Police located Haley Ann Littlesun, 21, of Paris, and the vehicle in the 1600 Block of East Houston Street. They took Littlesun into custody for Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, and a family member picked up the car.

The Paris Police Department responded to 55 Calls for Service and arrested four people on Wednesday (Mar 22).