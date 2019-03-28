Paris Police Report For Thursday (Mar 28)

Paris Police spoke with a victim of a fraud in the 200-block of NE Loop 286 Wednesday evening at 6:15. Reportedly, a known suspect had opened a sub-account on the victim’s cellular service about a year ago without their knowledge or permission. The incident is under investigation.

Earnest Napoleon Edwards

Paris Police arrested Earnest Napoleon Edwards, 36, at his residence Wednesday morning on a parole violation warrant. Edwards was found in possession of a firearm and a small amount of marijuana. Edwards was additionally charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. He was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 76 calls for service and arrested six people on Wednesday (Mar 27).