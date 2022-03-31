Paris Police Report For Thursday (Mar 31)

Shawn Cody Armentrout

Paris Police arrested Shawn Cody Armentrout, 34, of Paris, in the 400-block of Grand Ave at 9:58 Wednesday night. They observed Armentrout walking and knew he had an outstanding felony Lamar County probation violation warrant. This warrant stemmed from possession of a controlled substance of more than one gram case. They booked and transferred Armentrout to the Lamar County Jail.

Mario Deshun Gill

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 100-block of NE 17th St at 1:51 Thursday morning for displaying expired registration. A passenger, Mario Deshun Gill, 45, of Dallas, had an outstanding parole violation warrant. Gill was arrested and later placed in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 76 calls for service and arrested five people on Wednesday (Mar 30).