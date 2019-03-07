Paris Police Report For Thursday (Mar 7)

Kristi Lee Lobb

Wednesday morning, Paris Police received information that a wanted person was at 1907 Lamar Ave. That is where they located Kristi Lee Lobb, 38, of Clarksville, and placed her under arrest on a Red River County warrant charging her with burglary of a habitation. She was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.

Ervin Z. Holliman

Wednesday afternoon at 2:20, Paris Police arrested Ervin Z. Holliman, 51, of Paris, at the Paris District Parole Office on a parole violation warrant. He was booked and placed in the Lamar County Jail.

Officers responded to a disturbance in the 1800-block of Jackson Court Wednesday evening. Reportedly, a 30-year-old male had damaged a vehicle that the 38-year-old victim was sitting in and had threatened to assault her with a brick. The suspect left the scene before officers arrived. The victim was not injured during the incident.

Paris Police responded to 82 calls for service and arrested six people on Wednesday (Mar 6).