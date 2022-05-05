Paris Police Report For Thursday (May 05)

Paris Police responded to a burglary of a residence in the 1200-block of NE 20th Wednesday evening at 6:00. The victim had been away for most of the day and returned to find the front door open. They reported that someone had taken several pieces of jewelry from a jewelry box. The incident is under investigation.

Wednesday evening at 6:25, Paris Police worked a rolling disturbance on Loop 286. Both parties came to the Police Department parking lot to meet with the officers. One person reported that the persons in the other vehicle had shot at them while driving around the Loop. The person accused of shooting at the car had two firearms. The person accused of being the shooter advised that the other vehicle had intentionally rammed their vehicle. The police did not arrest anyone at this time.

Jeremy Ray Heady

Paris Police responded to a suspicious person in the 300-block of NE Loop 286 at 11:35 Wednesday night. The caller reported that someone was inside their work vehicle and had refused to get out. The victim thought that the person had been inside for some time because of clothing they used to block the windows. Officers identified Jeremy Ray Heady, 37, of Hugo, Oklahoma, as the person inside the vehicle. Heady had possession of over one gram of cocaine, and officers arrested him for criminal trespassing and possession of a controlled substance. They transferred him to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 74 calls for service and arrested five people on Wednesday (May 4).