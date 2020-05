Paris Police spoke with a complainant at the Police Department who reported that someone had used their debit card in two other cities in Texas on the 1st and 2nd of May, where the suspects withdrew money from the account. The victim reported that they had not recently been to either town and was in Paris on the days of the withdrawals The incidents are under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 74 calls for service and arrested one person on May 6, 2020.