Paris Police Report For Thursday (May 12)

Zakhari Jamar Tolbert

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 800-block of Martin Luther King, Jr., for not displaying a registration sticker at 10:53 Wednesday morning. The driver, Zakhari Jamar Tolbert, 39, of Paris, had an outstanding felony assault/family violence warrant and several Municipal Court warrants. Officers arrested Tolbert and placed him in the city jail. He is awaiting transfer to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 800-block of Pine Bluff Wednesday evening at 7:24. A 15-year-old female riding a bicycle was crossing the street, and a black four-door Cadillac struck her and fled the scene. The victim was transported to PRMC for evaluation due to another medical condition. She was evaluated and later released. The investigation continues.

Zachari Jerod Johnson

Paris Police responded to a disturbance in the 1600-block of N. Main at 11:57 Wednesday night. One of the persons involved had left the scene. Still, officers located him in the 2600-block of N. Main. Zachari Jerod Johnson, 30, of Paris, had an outstanding felony warrant charging him with publishing or threatening to publish intimate visual material. They arrested Johnson and placed him in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 68 calls for service and arrested eight people on Wednesday (May 11).