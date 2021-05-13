Paris Police Report For Thursday (May 13)

Fredricus Lee Treal Reed

Paris Police arrested Fredricus Lee Treal Reed, 30, at 9:29 Wednesday morning at his residence on a Red River County felony warrant charging him with tampering or fabricating physical evidence. They later transferred Reed to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to a business burglary in the 900-block of N. Main Wednesday morning at 7:19. The victim reported that someone shattered the front door to gain entry before stealing cash from the cash drawer. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 84 calls for service and arrested four people on Wednesday (May 12).