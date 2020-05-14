Paris Police Report For Thursday (May 14)

Mark James Hlas, Jr.

Paris Police arrested Mark James Hlas, Jr., 39, of Paris, on a parole violation warrant near his residence in the 1400-block of Sperry St at 6:04 Wednesday morning. Officers later transferred Hlas to the Lamar County Jail.

Ronnie Joe Beard

Wednesday afternoon at 12:05, Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 500-block of Grand Ave for a traffic violation. The officer located smelled the odor of marijuana. During the contact, the officer found marijuana and observed a handgun in the floorboard of the vehicle. The driver, Ronnie Joe Beard, 63, of Paris, was arrested. He was found to be a convicted felon and, therefore, was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. They later transferred him to the Lamar County Jail.

Jake Darren Briggle

Officers arrested Jake Darren Briggle, 30, of Paris, at 12:16 Thursday morning in the 3900-block of Lamar Ave on a felony Lamar County warrant charging him with assault of a family member with a previous conviction. He is in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 91 calls for service and arrested five people on Wednesday (May 13).