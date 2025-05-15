Paris Police Report For Thursday, May 15

The department received a report on Wednesday of a stolen 2001 Saturn L300 vehicle from the 300 block of Brown Avenue. The victim identified the suspect as Jackson Isiah Hamilton, 18, and said that Hamilton had taken his vehicle without permission and caused damage. He had left the key in the car. Officers spoke with Hamilton at the scene, and he admitted to having driven the vehicle but denied taking it from the victim’s property. Hamilton alleged that he found the car wrecked in the area of Market Square. Hamilton then confessed to having driven the car around with some friends. Hamilton was arrested and charged with Unauthorized use of a Motor Vehicle. Officers took him into custody without incident.

On Wednesday, officers responded to a theft in the 1300 block of Clarksville St. The reporting person advised that a suspect had stolen a can of beer from the business and concealed it on his person. When confronted about the beer, the suspect, Kerry Ray King, 44, said he had put it back. After King left the building, the reporting party saw him open, consume the beer, and discard the can in the trash. Officers located King in the area and detained him. The reporting party then produced a video showing King stealing, opening, and consuming the beer. Officers arrested King for theft. A history check revealed that King had two previous convictions for theft. Officers enhanced his charge to a Felony status and processed King without incident.

Police received a report on Wednesday of a Vehicle burglary in the 1900 block of NW 19th. The complainant said he left his vehicle at a repair shop on May 12 and picked it up on the 13th. At that time, he noticed that a handgun, holster, and extra magazine were missing. Officers entered the firearm as stolen in the National Database, and the investigation is ongoing.

There was a report on Wednesday of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon received from the victim in the 1300 block of Sperry St. A known suspect had confronted the victim, who struck him with an approximately five-foot-long stick and then pushed him off a bicycle. The assault fractured the victim’s hip. Officers were unable to locate the suspect. They know the suspect, and an investigation will continue. A local hospital admitted him.

During this reporting period, officers made 87 traffic stops, arrested four adults, and responded to 322 calls for service.

Captain John T. Bull

El departamento recibió un reporte el miércoles de un vehículo Saturn L300 2001 robado de la cuadra 300 de Brown Avenue. La víctima identificó al sospechoso como Jackson Isiah Hamilton, de 18 años, y dijo que Hamilton había tomado su vehículo sin permiso y había causado daños. Había dejado la llave en el coche. Los oficiales hablaron con Hamilton en la escena, y él admitió haber conducido el vehículo, pero negó haberlo tomado de la propiedad de la víctima. Hamilton alegó que encontró el automóvil destrozado en el área de Market Square. Hamilton luego confesó haber conducido el auto con algunos amigos. Hamilton fue arrestado y acusado de uso no autorizado de un vehículo motorizado. Los oficiales lo detuvieron sin incidentes.

El miércoles, los oficiales respondieron a un robo en la cuadra 1300 de Clarksville St. El denunciante informó que un sospechoso había robado una lata de cerveza del negocio y la había ocultado en su persona. El sospechoso, identificado como Kerry Ray King, de 44 años, cuando fue confrontado por la cerveza, dijo que la había devuelto. Después de que King abandonó el edificio, la parte informante lo vio abrir, consumir la cerveza y tirar la lata a la basura. Los oficiales localizaron a King en el área y lo detuvieron. Luego, la parte informante produjo un video que mostraba a King robando, abriendo y consumiendo la cerveza. Los oficiales arrestaron a King por robo. Una verificación del historial reveló que King tenía dos condenas previas por robo. Los oficiales aumentaron su cargo a un estado de delito grave y procesaron a King sin incidentes.

La policía recibió un informe el miércoles de un robo de un vehículo que ocurrió en la cuadra 1900 de NW 19th. El denunciante dijo que dejó su vehículo en un taller el 12 de mayo y lo recogió el día 13. En ese momento, se dio cuenta de que faltaba una pistola, una funda y un cargador adicional. Los oficiales ingresaron el arma de fuego como robada en la Base de Datos Nacional, y la investigación está en curso.

Hubo un informe el miércoles de asalto agravado con un arma mortal recibido de la víctima en la cuadra 1300 de Sperry St. Un sospechoso conocido se había enfrentado a la víctima, quien lo golpeó con un palo de aproximadamente cinco pies de largo y luego lo empujó de una bicicleta. La agresión fracturó la cadera de la víctima. Los oficiales no pudieron localizar al sospechoso. Conocen al sospechoso y la investigación continuará. Un hospital local lo admitió.

Los oficiales hicieron 87 paradas de tráfico, arrestaron a cuatro adultos y respondieron a 322 llamadas de servicio durante este período de informe.

Capitán John T. Bull