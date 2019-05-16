Paris Police Report For Thursday (May 16)

Travis Bradley Johnson

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 10-block of SE 19th Wednesday morning at 11:45 for a traffic violation. The passenger, Travis Bradley Johnson, 33, of Paris, had an outstanding felony warrant out of Hunt County charging him with possession of marijuana of more than four ounces but less than five pounds. He was arrested and placed in the Lamar County Jail. He also had an outstanding warrant out of Lamar County charging him with possession of marijuana of fewer than two ounces.

Shalein Tyrone McCray

Shalein Tyrone McCray, 24, of Paris, was stopped in the 400-block of NW 11th Wednesday afternoon at 3:00 for showing an expired registration. McCray gave the officer a false name, but the officer positively identified McCray and found that he had an outstanding motion to revoke his felony probation warrant for manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance. McCray was also found in possession of four prescription pills without a prescription. McCray is in Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police arrested Kevaughn Dewayn Mitchell, 23, of Dallas, at a residence in the 600-block of E. Austin Wednesday morning at 4:45. Mitchell was known to have four Dallas County felony probation violation warrants charging him with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, robbery, and theft from a person. He was later found to have an order out of Waxahachie, Texas Police Department charging him with failure to identify. Mitchell is awaiting transfer to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 104 calls for service and arrested nine people Wednesday (May 15).