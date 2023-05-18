Paris Police Report For Thursday (May 18)

Angel Dawn Reaves | Colby Chase Franks

Wednesday morning at 11:41, a Paris Patrolman stopped a vehicle in the 600-Block of West Kaufman Street for failure to display license plates. The driver, Angel Dawn Reaves, 35, of Paris, had a Manufacture Delivery Controlled Substance-Repeat Offender Warrant out of the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office. During a consensual search of passenger Colby Chase Franks, 23, of Honey Grove, officers found approximately 0.54 grams of methamphetamine in his jean pocket. They arrested Franks for Possession of a Controlled Substance-State Jail Felony because he was in direct possession of a usable amount of meth. Officers booked both into the Paris Jail.

Christopher Michael Butterick

At 8:36 Wednesday night, a female victim with red marks on her arm advised that while in the 500-block of East Houston, a subject threatened her while displaying and swinging a knife. The suspect forcefully pulled a bag off her shoulder, took it, and left in a vehicle, believed headed to the 800-block of East Price. An assisting Officer found Christopher Micheal Butterick, 37, of Paris, on East Price, with a knife sheath on his belt but no knife. The officer found a credit card belonging to the victim in the front yard. He arrested Butterick for Aggravated Robbery.

Royce Dawon Jenkins

Thursday morning at 1:48, two Paris Officers worked a disturbance in progress in the 3100 block of Clarksville Street. The victim advised Officers that her boyfriend, Royce Dawon Jenkins, 43, of Paris, assaulted her and had placed her in a headlock, restricting her airway and preventing breathing. Officers observed injuries consistent with the statements and took Jenkins into custody for Assault of Family or House Member, Impede Breath/Circulation, and booked him into the Paris Jail.

Wednesday, May 17, the Paris Police Department responded to 59 Calls for Service, arrested five adults, and made 11 traffic stops.