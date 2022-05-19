Paris Police Report For Thursday (May 19)

Paris Police spoke with a victim of a theft at 7:28 Wednesday night via telephone. The victim was in Paris on May 5, returning some property to an ex-boyfriend. The victim had slept in her vehicle that night before returning to her residence. She has since discovered that someone had entered her car while she was asleep and had stolen a handgun. The victim also reported she received a message advising that the ex-boyfriend had shot her dog. The investigation continues.

Paris Police responded to 82 calls for service and arrested two persons on Wednesday (May 28).