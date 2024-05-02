Paris Police Report For Thursday, May 2

Tuesday afternoon at 2:13, a Community Service Officer spoke to a complainant of an Indecent Exposure occurring in downtown Paris, in the 100 block of South Main.

Continued: An owner of a Downtown Business in the 100 block of South Main Street received several notifications from her business ring doorbell camera, and upon reviewing the camera videos, she observed on Friday, April 26, at around 11:30 pm, a shirtless and shoeless white male subject, wearing an ankle monitor, sat on the bench in front of her business, took off his pants and masturbates. The subject hurriedly left, running North on North Main. The incident is under investigation.

On Wednesday, May 1, at 9:58 am, our dedicated Paris Officers successfully apprehended Robert Dale Spradlin, 41, from a 600 block of NW 13th Street residence. Spradlin was promptly booked into the Paris Jail on a Felony Parole Violation Warrant, a testament to the effectiveness of our law enforcement efforts.

Update on fatal accident: The Intoxication Manslaughter with vehicle charge on Cory Wayne Luck, 44, has been reduced to Driving While Intoxicated – Second due to investigations from the Accident Reconstruction Team. Luck does have one prior DWI on his criminal history. The investigation is ongoing.

Paris Police Department responded to 81 Calls for Service, arrested three adults, and initiated eight traffic stops on Wednesday, May 1.

