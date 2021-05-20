Paris Police Report For Thursday (May 20)

Angela Dawn Andrew

An officer worked a vehicle burglary in the 2500-block of Simpson St. The complainant advised that the suspect, Angela Dawn Andrew, had entered his locked car, taken his cell phone and face mask. The complainant advised that he had recovered his phone from Andrew before the officer’s arrival. They arrested Andrew for Criminal Mischief, Class C on View, and took her to the City Jail where she resisted a search, and they charged her with Resisting Arrest or Transport.

Officers responded to a disturbance in the 2300-block on Pine Bluff St. They observed Andres Moreno attempting to leave the scene in a vehicle. They learned that he was intoxicated and testified that he had driven to the residence immediately before contacting the police. He was taken into custody for DWI and processed for prosecution. He was charged with DWI first offense and transported to the Police Department for booking, and placed in jail.

Pasquale Cirillo Rivard

An officer witnessed a traffic accident in the 10-block of NE Loop 286, and he stopped to check on the welfare of the drivers. One fled the scene on foot, resulting in multiple officers searching the area for Pasquale Cirillo Rivard, the offender. They caught Rivard after he ran into the lobby of a local medical facility and charged him with Evading Arrest or Detention as well as three misdemeanor traffic warrants. Rivard was arrested and transported to the Paris Police Department for booking.