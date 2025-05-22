Paris Police Report For Thursday, May 22

Shortly after 4:00 pm on Wednesday, officers were dispatched to a family disturbance in the 3300 block of Clarksville Street. Officers met with a female who stated that a family member in the residence had thrown a cell phone at her multiple times during an argument. The victim shared that she was hit by the phone when the suspect threw it, leaving visible marks on her body. The suspect ultimately agreed to stay at another location for the rest of the day. Officers entered a report, which they will investigate further.

At about 3:30 am on Thursday, officers were patrolling in the area of a business burglary in the 1800 block of Bonham Street, which a caller had reported about an hour earlier. The caller had witnessed someone throw a brick and break the business’s front door. The witness described the person they saw throw the brick. While looking for the suspect, who the witness said had fled the area, officers contacted Andrecas Bauntez Morgan, 42, in the 200 block of NW 13 Street. Officers talked with Morgan and determined he wasn’t likely involved in the burglary, but during the discussion, Morgan admitted that he had drugs and paraphernalia in his backpack. Morgan was arrested and booked into the Paris City Jail for Possession of a Controlled Substance of less than one gram.

For this reporting period, officers made 27 traffic stops, arrested one adult, and answered 94 calls for service.

Jon McFadden

Public Information Officer

Poco después de las 4:00 pm del miércoles, los oficiales fueron enviados a un disturbio familiar en la cuadra 3300 de Clarksville Street. Los oficiales se reunieron con una mujer que declaró que un miembro de la familia en la residencia le había arrojado un teléfono celular varias veces durante una discusión. La víctima compartió que fue golpeada por el teléfono cuando el sospechoso lo lanzó, dejándole marcas visibles en su cuerpo. El sospechoso finalmente acordó quedarse en otro lugar por el resto del día. Los oficiales presentaron un informe, que será investigado más a fondo.

Alrededor de las 3:30 a.m. del jueves, los oficiales patrullaban en el área de un robo a un negocio en la cuadra 1800 de Bonham Street, que se había reportado aproximadamente una hora antes. La persona que llamó había sido testigo de cómo alguien arrojaba un ladrillo y rompía la puerta principal del negocio. El testigo describió a la persona que vieron lanzar el ladrillo. Mientras buscaban al sospechoso, quien según el testigo había huido del área, los oficiales contactaron a Andrecas Bauntez Morgan, de 42 años, en la cuadra 200 de NW 13 Street. Los oficiales hablaron con Morgan y determinaron que probablemente no estaba involucrado en el robo, pero durante la discusión, Morgan admitió que tenía drogas y parafernalia en su mochila. Morgan fue arrestado e ingresado en la cárcel de la ciudad de París por posesión de una sustancia controlada de menos de un gramo.

Durante este período de informe, los oficiales realizaron 27 paradas de tráfico, arrestaron a un adulto y respondieron a 94 llamadas de servicio.

Jon McFadden

Oficial de Información Pública