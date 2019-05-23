Paris Police Report For Thursday (May 23)

Paris Police received three reports of burglary of motor vehicles over the past 24-hour period. Nothing is linking the three incidents together. The only common factor is that the victims advised that they did leave their cars unlocked. We at the Paris Police Department encourages you to be more diligent in locking the doors to your vehicles and hiding all of your valuables and electronics before you walk away. Don’t become a victim.

Paris Police responded to 87 calls for service and arrested two people on Wednesday (May 22).