Paris Police Report For Thursday (May 25)

Aimee Foster

At 10:31 Wednesday night, an officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the 1500 block of Lamar Avenue. A passenger, Aimee Foster, was observed possessing medication not in its original prescription container. Through interviewing Foster and researching the type of medication she had, officers established that the medication was a prescription drug and that Foster had not been prescribed the medication by a physician. As a result, they arrested Foster for Possession of a Dangerous Drug and booked her into the Lamar County Jail.

Wednesday afternoon at 3:00, officers of the local Auto Theft Task Force, consisting of the Paris Police Department and Lamar County Sherrif’s Office, conducted service of a search warrant while assisting with an investigation in Hunt County. The officers were assisting Carrolton Police Department and other agencies in searching for a stolen vehicle. They had traced it to a location in Hunt County, where officers recovered six stolen vehicles. Officers also recovered numerous auto parts as well as tools, forklifts, and assorted other items used in conducting a “Chop Shop” at the location.

Officers made 24 traffic stops, arrested two, and answered 100 calls for service on May 24, 2023.